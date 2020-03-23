A shortage of staff due to coronavirus self-isolation has led to reduced opening hours at Burntwood Cemetery.
Burntwood Town Council confirmed that the facility would be shut on weekends and Bank Holidays until further notice.
Town clerk Graham Hunt said the cemetery would still be open on weekdays between 9am and 8pm.
“The town council regrets the closure but it has to prioritise weekday opening to enable burials to take place.
“We will keep residents informed of any changes to the current situation.”Graham Hunt, Burntwood town clerk