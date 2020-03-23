Another food outlet has announced it will shut stores in Lichfield due to coronavirus.
Greggs has announced all shops with shut from tomorrow (24th March).
The company has outlets in Lichfield city centre and Fradley.
The move follows decisions by national chains McDonald’s, ASK Italian and Costa Coffee to close their doors.
In a statement, Greggs said:
“We’ve been doing everything we can to keep our shops open and everyone safe, but it has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further and close all of our shops completely.
“Thank you to our amazing colleagues for the hard work they have been putting in every day. They live and breathe the Greggs spirit and we couldn’t have got through these challenging times without their unwavering positivity and cooperation.
“While we are closed, we will continue supporting our colleagues with full contact hours for as long as we are able, although we will need to keep this under review as the situation develops.”Greggs statement