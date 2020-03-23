A Lichfield business is offering free cheese to medics dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cheese Cavern has launched the SOS bag for doctors, nurses and frontline medical staff.

The business has already launched a home delivery service in a bid to keep trade going during the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the owners now say they will look to support those saving lives in the NHS in Lichfield.

“The Cheese Cavern will cover the cost ourselves to help you, who in turn will help us all.” The Cheese Cavern

For more information, follow the company on Twitter or email thecheesecavern@hotmail.com.