A Lichfield toy store says it is now joining the list of city businesses temporarily shutting up shop due to coronavirus.

The Entertainer, based in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, will close alongside 172 of the company’s other outlets across the country.

The stores will all shut at 5pm today (23rd March) until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it would continue to operate the online arm of the business.