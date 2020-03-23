A fast food retailer is to close outlets in Lichfield and Burntwood because of coronavirus.

McDonald’s had been continuing to operate takeaway services after initially closing seating areas.

But the company has now opted to shut completely as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

“It is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers. “We will work with community groups to responsibly distribute for and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.” McDonald’s statement

The company added that all restaurants would close by 7pm tonight (23rd March).