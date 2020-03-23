The pubs might be shut across Lichfield and Burntwood, but that didn’t stop local residents enjoying their weekly quiz night.
Organised by local blogger Kate Gomez and Lichfield Live co-founder Philip John, the social distancing event took place via an online video call and saw rounds on topics such as British comedy and UK places, as well as a picture round.
The questions were provided by David Smith, with Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen playing quizmaster for the light-hearted event hosted by Lichfield Live.
Organisers hope the quiz may be a regular event to help those in self-isolation.
Cllr Pullen said:
“We hosted around 30 people for a couple of hours. It was great fun – if a little chaotic!
“A huge shout out to David Smith for providing the questions too.”Cllr Doug Pullen