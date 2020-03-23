The pubs might be shut across Lichfield and Burntwood, but that didn’t stop local residents enjoying their weekly quiz night.

Organised by local blogger Kate Gomez and Lichfield Live co-founder Philip John, the social distancing event took place via an online video call and saw rounds on topics such as British comedy and UK places, as well as a picture round.

The questions were provided by David Smith, with Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen playing quizmaster for the light-hearted event hosted by Lichfield Live.

Organisers hope the quiz may be a regular event to help those in self-isolation.

Cllr Pullen said: