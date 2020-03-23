People taking part in the online pub quiz

The pubs might be shut across Lichfield and Burntwood, but that didn’t stop local residents enjoying their weekly quiz night.

Organised by local blogger Kate Gomez and Lichfield Live co-founder Philip John, the social distancing event took place via an online video call and saw rounds on topics such as British comedy and UK places, as well as a picture round.

The questions were provided by David Smith, with Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen playing quizmaster for the light-hearted event hosted by Lichfield Live.

Organisers hope the quiz may be a regular event to help those in self-isolation.

Cllr Pullen said:

“We hosted around 30 people for a couple of hours. It was great fun – if a little chaotic!

“A huge shout out to David Smith for providing the questions too.”

Cllr Doug Pullen

