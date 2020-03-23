Schools in Lichfield have been finding creative ways to keep students active during the coronavirus shutdown.

Education sites across the UK are shut as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only children of key workers, such as NHS staff, are still attending schools, but teachers have been finding alternative ways of keeping young minds and bodies active.

Saxon Hill Academy got the day off to a lively start with their Wake Up, Shake Up routine:

The PE department at Lichfield Cathedral School weren’t going to be outdone though, setting a mind and body challenge for pupils to stay in a plank position while making a paper aeroplane.