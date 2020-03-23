Train operators say they will add more carriages to peak time services in a bid to cope with demand.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway made the announcement after reports of busy services on some routes today (23rd March), despite calls from the Government to avoid anything except non-essential travel.

The operators both run services out of Lichfield stations, but have reduced the timetable due to a fall in passenger numbers as more people work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said more carriages would be laid on from tomorrow: