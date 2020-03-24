Former Chasetown FC boss Scott Dundas has made a swift return to management.
Despite no football currently being played, Kidsgrove Athletic have appointed the former Scholars manager.
Dundas was replaced by Mark Swann after a disappointing season saw Chasetown hovering precariously above the relegation places.
Speaking to the Kidsgrove Athletic website, Dundas said:
“It’s surreal with everything going on at the moment but I’m absolutely delighted to be Kidsgrove Athletic manager.
“I like to play fast and attractive football and my teams score goals, and I want to be competing at the right end of the table.”Scott Dundas