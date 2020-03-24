A Lichfield auctioneer has paid tribute to his staff as he prepares to shut the doors due to coronavirus.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers is one of a number of businesses across the city who will no longer open while restrictions on movement are in place.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new measures last night (23rd March) which mean all but essential shops and businesses must close.
Richard Winterton said the dedication of his staff during the COVID-19 uncertainty had been “invaluable”.
“It s with a heavy heart that I have to announce our immediate temporary closure of The Lichfield Auction Centre due to the latest COVID-19 measures. All sales will cease immediately.
“I cannot thank our staff enough for their wonderful support. Their dedication and professionalism during these difficult weeks has been invaluable.
“I would also like to say a huge thank you to our loyal clients for their fantastic support too.
“We will be back.”Auctioneer Richard Winterton