A Lichfield auctioneer has paid tribute to his staff as he prepares to shut the doors due to coronavirus.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers is one of a number of businesses across the city who will no longer open while restrictions on movement are in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new measures last night (23rd March) which mean all but essential shops and businesses must close.

Richard Winterton said the dedication of his staff during the COVID-19 uncertainty had been “invaluable”.