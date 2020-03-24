A food bank appeal organised by a Lichfield-based retailer has outlined the essential donations it needs during the coronavirus outbreak.
Central England Co-op is working with local organisations to support charity partners after fears of a major fall in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Items can be dropped off at special collection points at all of the company’s food stores before being collected by food banks and handed out to those who need them.
The items food banks are running low on include:
- Tinned meat, fish and vegetables
- Puddings, biscuits and cakes
- Long life milk and juice
- Small tins of coffee
- Cooking and pasta sauces
- Nappies and toilet rolls
Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson said:
“As a co-operative retailer, we want to make sure we are leading the way for our communities during this difficult time.
“We are asking people to show their co-operative spirit and donate an item or two so our food bank partners can provide emergency food and support to individuals and families.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op