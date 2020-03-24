A food bank appeal organised by a Lichfield-based retailer has outlined the essential donations it needs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Central England Co-op is working with local organisations to support charity partners after fears of a major fall in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items can be dropped off at special collection points at all of the company’s food stores before being collected by food banks and handed out to those who need them.

The items food banks are running low on include:

Tinned meat, fish and vegetables

Puddings, biscuits and cakes

Long life milk and juice

Small tins of coffee

Cooking and pasta sauces

Nappies and toilet rolls

Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson said: