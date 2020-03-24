The Mayor of Lichfield has told residents “use your city centre” – but warned coronavirus guidelines must be followed.

Cllr Deborah Baker made her comments after the Government closed all stores except those offering food and other essential services.

It follows previous advice to avoid unnecessary social gatherings and stick to only essential services as the global battle against the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Lichfield City Council has confirmed that market stalls selling food will remain open.

Cllr Baker said: