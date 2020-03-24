People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to “make the right choice” following the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister has shut all but essential businesses as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the announcement last night (23rd March), Staffordshire County Council leader Cllr Philip Atkins said communities now need to work together to support the NHS and other key services.

“Doctors, nurses, police officers and council staff helping deliver critical services must face the risk of coronavirus infection every day, but most people do have a choice – and now is the time to make the right choice for you, your family and your community. “The NHS is at tipping point, but we have the opportunity to save many lives by staying at home from now on.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is also set to appeal to people to come forward and support efforts to sustain key services.