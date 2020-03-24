People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to “make the right choice” following the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions.
The Prime Minister has shut all but essential businesses as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following the announcement last night (23rd March), Staffordshire County Council leader Cllr Philip Atkins said communities now need to work together to support the NHS and other key services.
“Doctors, nurses, police officers and council staff helping deliver critical services must face the risk of coronavirus infection every day, but most people do have a choice – and now is the time to make the right choice for you, your family and your community.
“The NHS is at tipping point, but we have the opportunity to save many lives by staying at home from now on.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council
The county council is also set to appeal to people to come forward and support efforts to sustain key services.
“We are working round the clock to try and keep people safe and we need everyone to work together for the common good.
“Over the coming days we will be calling on those with experience of care, the healthy and fit and our own staff to step up if they can.
“If you want to volunteer and help us care on the front line then your children and grandchildren will thank you for the part you played when it mattered most.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council
When a nation goes to war, history tells us that no matter how good the planning and strategy, they never really know how it will turn out.
I am concerned that we really have no idea as to how long social distancing and lockdowns can be maintained without significant damage to the economy, society and mental health. Unpredictable situations may ensue including financial collapse, civil strife and a breakdown of the very social fabric resulting in situations that I would rather not think about.
