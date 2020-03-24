Staffordshire’s police chief says he expects “the vast majority” of the public to follow new coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation last night (23rd March) to outline new measures, which include allowing officers to force people with symptoms to isolate.

They will also disperse gatherings of more than two people who do not live in the same household.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:

“We fully support the new measures announced by the Government to increase social distancing and recognise the significance and impact of these decisions. “The majority of people are already making real sacrifices to save lives and I am confident that the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent will follow the advice that is designed to keep us all safe. “We are aware of the proposed legislation in relation to coronavirus and are carefully considering the implications in this very fast moving situation to consider how these new rules can be most effectively enforced. “However I fully expect the vast majority of the public to heed the guidance and put others before themselves in the public interest. ” Ch Cons Gareth Morgan

People who breach the new guidelines could be subject to fines of up to £1,000.