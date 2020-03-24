Lichfield City FC are unlikely to complete their league season, according to reports.

The Non-League Paper – which covers football below the professional leagues – says the decision has been taken to rule out resuming step 5 and step 6 divisions.

It would mean the season is either voided or a points per game tally is used to define the final standings.

The football pyramid at non-league level places the Midland Football League Division One at step 6, meaning the season would be over for City.

When play was stopped due to coronavirus restrictions, Lichfield were fifth in the table with nine games left of the campaign to play.