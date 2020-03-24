People are being told to stay away from household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus shutdown.
Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that they will be shut until further notice.
The move comes as part of the Government’s shutdown do all non-essential businesses and activities.
“In light of the Prime Minister’s statement, Staffordshire County Council’s 14 Household Waste Recycling Centres have closed from 9am this morning (24th March).
“The sites will be maintained and the county council will be working with borough and district councils to make best use of the sites to support essential services.
“The public is asked not to come to the sites until further notice.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson