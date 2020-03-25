A Lichfield business has closed for the first time in its 118 year history.
Cutlery firm Arthur Price has temporarily shut the doors due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
The company closed the Lichfield factory shop last week due to social distancing concerns, but has now taken the decision to close offices in Lichfield, Birmingham and Sheffield.
CEO Simon Price said:
“I’d like to thank every single member of the team for working with me during these difficult days, everyone has been brilliant, thoughtful and considerate of other staff, suppliers and customers and I thank them during this unprecedented worldwide crisis.
“We stayed open even during the two world wars, survived the great depression but this situation is different, and I pray for everyone that they stay fit and healthy.
“Please if you can support local independent businesses who are still able to open and are providing essential services while of course following social distancing advice.
“Everyone please stay at home.
“We may come back a slightly different society, but we will prevail. I am convinced with the measures that we take now we will beat this terrible virus.”Simon Price