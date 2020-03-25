Parents have been asked to ensure young people have stay away from playgrounds in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lichfield District Council said reports had been received of people continuing to use facilities.

They include the Beacon Park skate park which – along with playgrounds and other areas across Lichfield and Burntwood – has been closed since the Government announced restrictions in a bid to combat the coronavirus.

The council has now urged parents to remind their children of the need to stay at home.

“We’ve had reports of teens gathering in parks despite COVID-19.

“We closed play areas and multi-use games areas in our parks yesterday and have fenced off Beacon Park’s skatepark today.

“Please make sure your kids are following Public Health England’s advice on social distancing.”