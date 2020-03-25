The Lichfield Garrick has thanked theatre-goers for their kindness during the venue’s “darkest days”.

The city centre theatre has been forced to postpone and reschedule a number of shows during the Government’s crackdown on public gatherings as part of the fight against coronavirus.

The Lichfield Garrick appealed for people to donate the price of their tickets to performances rather than seek a refund.

Karen Foster, the venue’s chief executive, said:

“This is a worrying time for the arts industry and we are very grateful to be working in partnership with our touring promotors, hirers and participants who are all keen to reschedule their shows to continue providing you with the high quality standard of shows the theatre’s audience has grown to know and love.

“We would like to thank our patrons for their support in donating their ticket price to Lichfield Garrick Theatre.

“Words cannot express the kindness you have shown us in our darkest days.

“We understand that this is an extremely difficult time for many, and this option is not possible for everyone. Any support that has been shown, be that a retweet on Twitter, some kind words on our Facebook wall or a donation to our charity fund, is gratefully appreciated.

“Your local theatre loves to welcome audience members, participants, coffee drinkers, performers and guests, and yet we stand silent, in an increasingly quiet world.

“We wish you and your family good health, and we know from your comments to our staff and online, that you wish us and our visiting performers well too.

“Yet the birds continue to sing and in the months ahead, we look forward to resuming our own song, dance, comedy and music routines.”

The Garrick initially cancelled shows in March when the initial advice from the Government and Public Health England was announced.

But it has now confirmed shows in April will also not go ahead.

Cancelled shows:

Marisha Wallace

Fidelio

Hold On Let Go

The Glee Club

Swan Lake (live screening)

You Win Again

Havana Nights

Making Music Easter half term community activities,

Silent Disco,

Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci

Rescheduled shows: