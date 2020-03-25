A Lichfield school has set up a food bank to support local people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Saxon Hill Academy’s facility will be open from 10am to 3pm from 30th March.

The school says it is also looking for donations to support those in need.

“Our families who are eligible for free school meals, NHS frontline staff and other sin greatest need can access basic food and household supplies at Saxon Hill Academy,

“Items available include cereals, tinned food, pasta and beverages, as well as cleaning, hygiene and sanitary products.”

Saxon Hill Academy spokesperson