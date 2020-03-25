A new community initiative has been launched to support people in Burntwood during the coronavirus outbreak.

Burntwood Be A Friend has been put together by local churches, charities and organisations.

Businesses have also backed the initiative which will see hotline – 01543 524224 – available between 10am and midday.

“The aim is to provide practical support to those who cannot help themselves or easily find help from family, friends or neighbours. “Burntwood Be A Friend is available to source urgent food needs and supplies, pick up prescriptions, find befriends for this who are struggling with isolation, or refer people on to other agencies who may be able to help. “If you or someone you know is in need and cannot find someone to help, contact Burntwood Be A Friend. “And if you’re a local business who could offer support or resources, please do get in touch.” Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson

As well as the helpline, Burntwood Be A Friend can be contacted by emailing burntwoodbeafriend@gmail.com.