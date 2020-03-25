Staffordshire’s Police Commissioner has warned people in Lichfield and Burntwood that new coronavirus restrictions are “not a joke”.

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to prevent people from gathering in groups of more than two, as well as forcing all but essential shops to shut.

The restrictions also allow people to only go out for exercise once per day.

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, said people needed to do the right to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Now is the time for us all to act together as one community and comply with the measures set out by the Prime Minister. “This is not a joke – everyone needs to do the right thing and listen and comply to keep them, their families and loved ones and everyone else safe and well. “My office and I are supporting Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to do their jobs and protect us all during these extraordinary times. “We’re all grateful to them and I urge people to help them to help us by doing exactly what we’ve been told to do.” Matthew Ellis

Officers will have the power to issue fines to those breaching the new restrictions.

But Commissioner Ellis said he hoped it would not be something they needed to do too often.