A Lichfield researcher is asking residents for their experiences of Universal Credit.

Robyn Fawcett, who is studying for her PhD at the University of Derby, is looking for people to complete an online survey.

She said:

“We are asking for people to fill in the survey about their Universal Credit experiences, particularly focused on the waiting period for their first payment, the struggles encountered while waiting for their payment and the impact of COVID-19.

“The survey shouldn’t take more than ten. mintues and is completely anonymous.

“The results will be used to form part of a policy briefing to submit to the Work and Pensions Committee in April 2020.

Robyn Fawcett