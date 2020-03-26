Two new funding support schemes for companies in Lichfield and Burntwood have been welcomed by local business chiefs.
Both the Small Business Grants Fund and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Grants Fund aim to help companies during the disruption caused by the coronavirus shutdown.
The Small Business Grants Fund will provide grants of up to £10,000 per eligible business.
The Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Grants Fund is available for those eligible for discounts under the Expanded Retail Discount Scheme.
Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Alun Rogers said:
“These are unprecedented and extremely challenging times for businesses, especially SMEs and those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.
“We want to ensure they have all the support available to steer through the coming weeks and months.
“We welcome the prompt launch of both grant funding schemes and would urge businesses to find out more as soon as possible as timing is crucial.”Alun Rogers, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire LEP
More details on the schemes are available here.
As per my previous comment on the “magic mushroom tree” which apparently has mysteriously flourished into a gigantic rainforest variety since the pandemic, only state intervention can deal with public affairs when they are out of control, as they have been for some years. Entrepreneuralism and individualism, commonly known as free enterprise, is NOT the way forward, and will not be when this is all over. Any number of “funding support” schemes or “online hubs” cannot ignore the fact that a complex society, especially when the market system goes catastrophically wrong, can only be repaired by COLLECTIVE action. Ironic isnt it that Boris of all people should use this word, and that such action being carried out by the masses at the moment is a result of the failure of individualism, consistently advocated since 1979, and that eventually even Conservatives have to print money and ignore “balancing the books”.
