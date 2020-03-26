Homeless people and families facing uncertainty in a local refuge have been found accommodation, Lichfield District Council has said.
The future of some residents had been unclear during the coronavirus restrictions and self-isolation measures.
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, revealed the local authority had ensured those who might be on the streets during the COVID-19 outbreak had been offered new accommodation.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, added:
“Our housing team is working hard to respond to local housing needs and provide emergency accommodation for local people who are homeless, which is especially important due to the COVID-19 crisis and the need to observe social distancing.
“Thankfully, we were able to find accommodation for the six families who were displaced when the Pathway refuge closed.
“We understand the families are now settling into their new accommodation.
“Working with Spring, our delivery partner who provides an outreach service for local rough sleepers, we have also offered temporary accommodation to five people who have been sleeping rough on local streets.
“These are complex cases and it is up to the individual to decide whether they want to accept the accommodation that has been offered.
“I’d like to thank the housing team and everyone who is pulling together in these difficult times to respond to the needs of our local community.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Plenty of room in the Council House
It’s good that they’ve got some shelter. What happens once this is all over though? Back to the streets or on-going support?
