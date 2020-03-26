Homeless people and families facing uncertainty in a local refuge have been found accommodation, Lichfield District Council has said.

The future of some residents had been unclear during the coronavirus restrictions and self-isolation measures.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, revealed the local authority had ensured those who might be on the streets during the COVID-19 outbreak had been offered new accommodation.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, added: