Staff working in the NHS or care are being allowed to use Lichfield city centre car parks for free during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lichfield District Council said health and social care workers would not have to pay when they are using the car parks in connection with work.

The local authority said a headed letter from employers would allow staff to park for free from today (26th March).

It is also suspending any parking penalties issued to health sector workers in recent days. Anyone who has received one can email parking@stoke.gov.uk.

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“We are offering all our city centre car parks for the use of NHS workers and volunteers, as well as health and care providers, in recognition of the vital and important work they are carrying out. “On behalf of the whole council, I’d like to thank everyone in the health and care sectors who are working so tirelessly to help us in these unprecedented times. “One way we can all help them is to follow government advice to stay at home, to social distance and to keep washing our hands regularly.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For more details on who is eligible and what needs to be displayed, email parking@lichfielddc.gov.uk.

The free parking only applies to the car parks that Lichfield District Council manages. These can be found at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/carparkmap.