A Lichfield accountancy firm has launched an online hub to support businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dains Accountants said the COVID-19 Business Advisory Hub would signpost companies to specialist services, as well as providing other resources.

It provides information about HMRC’s Time to Pay Service, the Government’s COVID-19 Business Interruption Loan Scheme and grant applications, loans and funding.

Richard McNeilly, managing partner at Dains, said: