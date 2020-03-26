A Lichfield accountancy firm has launched an online hub to support businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
Dains Accountants said the COVID-19 Business Advisory Hub would signpost companies to specialist services, as well as providing other resources.
It provides information about HMRC’s Time to Pay Service, the Government’s COVID-19 Business Interruption Loan Scheme and grant applications, loans and funding.
Richard McNeilly, managing partner at Dains, said:
“It’s vital that businesses preserve cash during this period and have an eye on the future which is incredibly hard to predict.
“Our new advisory hub is a central platform which highlights the support packages available to businesses which Dains can help bring to fruition.
“We’ll make sure that everything is in place for a loan or grant application so that businesses receive the appropriate level of funding at the first time of asking.”Richard McNeilly