An appeal has been made for urgent donations to Lichfield Food Bank after 200 people used the service in the last three days.

The figures emerged as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on communities across the UK continues to be felt.

Large numbers of people are unable to work due to new restrictions, with groups such as the self-employed being hit hard by the shutdown.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Food Bank said:

“We have fed 200 people in the last three days. “Supplies are now running low of much-needed items.” Lichfield Food Bank

The food bank is now looking for urgent donations of:

Long life milk

Long life fruit juice

Tinned fruit

Tinned fish

Rice pudding

Tea and coffee

Jars of pasta sauce

Tinned tomatoes

People can donate in supermarket collection points or email the food bank for more information.