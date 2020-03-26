Shops in Lichfield and Burntwood will be able to limit the numbers of customers at any one time as part of social social distancing measures, a retailer has revealed.

Central England Co-op, which is based in Lichfield, said it was part of a number of steps introduced to keep shoppers and staff safe.

It means that store managers have the discretion to limit customer numbers, with additional security brought in to help enforce the policy.

Other measures also include only using every other till and new markings to keep a metre distance between the cashier and customers, while queuing markers are also being introduced.

The company is also asking shoppers to use contactless where possible.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“Nothing is more important to us all at Central England Cooperative than the safety of our colleagues and customers. “We’re closely following Government advice in our approach to social distancing and have now rolled out a range of new measures for our stores. “We now ask all of our customers to co-operate with these measures to keep us all safe and allow us to continue to serve our communities.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The company has also introduced a temporary limit of two of every item in a bid to maintain stock levels.