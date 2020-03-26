Supermarkets in Lichfield and Burntwood have introduced new measures to ensure social distancing takes place in line with coronavirus guidelines.

Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose and the Central England Co-op are among those to have made changes within their stores.

It comes as the nation continues to battle with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Morrisons has introduced a queuing system at the door to ensure customer numbers are controlled, while tills are also using a single queue to monitor proximity of shoppers.

Tesco have put markings around till points to encourage shoppers to stay further apart, while queuing measures have been put in place in Waitrose.

Central England Co-op has confirmed it is planning to install screens around cashiers.

The company has also announced it is bringing forward its annual profit share scheme to support workers, as well as increasing the staff discount.

Chief executive Debbie Robinson said: