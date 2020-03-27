Council chiefs say they are trying to get details of coronavirus business grants out to companies in Lichfield and Burntwood as soon as possible.

The impact of COVID-19 has led to the Government offering up a range of packages to help support local businesses.

They include business rates holidays and the small business grant.

The council is trying to contact eligible businesses over the coming days by email and post to request the information that will enable it to make payments.

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“We have a thriving business community here in Lichfield district, and ​I hope the support from the Government will help our retail, hospitality and leisure businesses through these difficult times. “We are working to get the letters and emails out to all our local businesses that are eligible for the grants, so we can pay them into their accounts as soon as possible. “If you think you may be eligible for a grant, and will not be visiting your business premises over the coming week, please email the team so we can send you the request for more information.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Letters are being sent to company addresses, so business owners who will not be accessing premises are asked to email economicdevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk.

For more details on eligibility criteria on grants visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness.