A Whittington nursery is reminding key workers that it is open to care for children during the outbreak.

Schools and nurseries are currently only accepting youngsters who have a parent working in areas such as healthcare or food delivery.

A spokesperson for Elswick House Nursery School said:

“We are open to all children of key workers and those classed as vulnerable. We have a large garden which homes chickens, guinea pigs and quail.” Elswick House Nursery spokesperson

The nursery is accepting children from across Lichfield. For details visit www.elswicknursery.co.uk or call Linden on 01543 432329.