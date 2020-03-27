A Whittington nursery is reminding key workers that it is open to care for children during the outbreak.
Schools and nurseries are currently only accepting youngsters who have a parent working in areas such as healthcare or food delivery.
A spokesperson for Elswick House Nursery School said:
“We are open to all children of key workers and those classed as vulnerable. We have a large garden which homes chickens, guinea pigs and quail.”Elswick House Nursery spokesperson
The nursery is accepting children from across Lichfield. For details visit www.elswicknursery.co.uk or call Linden on 01543 432329.