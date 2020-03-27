With large sections of society going into ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

The bins have been emptied this week, so civilisation is safe – for now.

The sound of the garbage trucks in the street is reassuring in a way that it wasn’t before. I feel almost fond of the local council, carrying on…

The post is still being delivered too. Surprises still arrive in the letter box, like a scarf ordered online ages ago.

Scarves are my only weakness – and this one has an amazing animal print, but no idea when I’ll ever wear it.

Dressing up is now reduced to putting on an apron or an extra layer. My handbag just sits on a chair…it’s not going anywhere.

It’s hard to enjoy the spring sunshine when you’re worried about friends and family who live in London or have ‘underlying conditions’.

Still, it was nice to see a familiar man and machine in the garden yesterday, trimming the grass.

The kitchen window stayed closed, but the lawn mower and I had a brief chat all the same, safely divided by the glass. We used to talk a lot about Brexit, but that was in another life.