Residents living in more rural areas around Lichfield and Burntwood will soon be able to stay connected thanks to a new video calling scheme.

Local councillors have thrown their weight being the community initiative, which will cover areas including Hammerwich, Hints and Canwell, Little Aston, Shenstone and Stonnall.

County councillor David Smith is one of those setting up the free app, which is designed to allow individuals and groups, such as village clubs, to continue getting together.

“Most of us have never experienced loneliness and isolation in the way coronavirus will impose on us, so keeping in touch is a vital part of our mental health and wellbeing.” Cllr David Smith, Staffordshire County Council

The organisers hope the system will go live within the next week.

MP Chris Pincher added: