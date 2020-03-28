A Burntwood business says it is moving into a new sector after seeing increased demand for services.
SMART Balustrades has previously supplied the commercial market, but has now unveiled plans to move into the residential sector.
The company, which provides glass and stainless steel balustrades, manufactures products from its facility in Burntwood.
Managing director David Hough said housebuilding growth, together with homeowners renovating existing properties, had seen an increased demand.
“Having previously delivered a limited amount of works in the residential sector, we are pleased to officially launch our residential arm.
“This enables us to offer a more bespoke service which is fit for purpose and we hope to work with busy house builders and private homeowners.
“There has been a significant increase in the number of planning applications submitted in recent years, particularly for home improvements, so offering our services to this sector is a natural step for us.
“We look forward to working with residential clients who can put their trust in our 100 years of combined team experience, designing, manufacturing and installing high quality and compliant handrail and balustrade systems.”David Hough, SMART Balustrades