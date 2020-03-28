A Burntwood business says it is moving into a new sector after seeing increased demand for services.

SMART Balustrades has previously supplied the commercial market, but has now unveiled plans to move into the residential sector.

The company, which provides glass and stainless steel balustrades, manufactures products from its facility in Burntwood.

Managing director David Hough said housebuilding growth, together with homeowners renovating existing properties, had seen an increased demand.