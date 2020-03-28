A charity caring for former racing greyhounds in Lichfield is appealing for support as the coronavirus impact continues to be felt.

The Greyhound Trust Hall Green has had to close the gates on homing kennels in Shenstone during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The charity currently has 24 ex-racing greyhounds in its care.

Adam Elsdon, the charity’s vice-chair says:

“We normally home three or four dogs per week. “We rely on the adoption donations as well as donations from the trainers when we take in their dogs. “With no dogs coming in and out and all our fundraising events cancelled we have no income at the moment.” Adam Elsdon, Greyhound Trust Hall Green

The charity is appealing for donations from the public as it needs to raise £4,000 per month to continue.

For details on how to support the charity visit www.greyhoundtrusthallgreen.org.uk or call 0121 426 4810.