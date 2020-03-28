Work to redevelop part of the former Friarsgate site in Lichfield has been halted due to coronavirus.

The Coleman Group, which is demolishing the former police station and redeveloping the bus station area on behalf of Lichfield District Council, is temporarily pausing the project.

The company will end resurfacing work today (28th March) as well as securing the site before halting the project.

The contractors told Lichfield District Council that difficulties in maintaining social distancing meant the scheme could not continue at present.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“Although we are obviously disappointed to see the works put on hold, we understand that these are unprecedented times and the safety of the workers has to be a priority. “We will be in close communication with The Coleman Group over the coming weeks and look forward to work continuing as soon as it is safe to do so.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The council said the closure of the site will be reviewed in mid-April.

The land had been earmarked for the Friarsgate project before it was scrapped when private funding failed to materialise.

The latest round of works are short term improvements while a longer term city centre masterplan is drawn up for areas, including the Birmingham Road site.