Residents classed as ‘extremely vulnerable’ in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to register for help if they need it during the coronavirus lockdown.

Around 20,000 people – including those who have had organ transplants or some cancers – have received letters telling them not to leave home for at least 12 weeks.

But Staffordshire County Council is urging those who don’t have a support network around them to contact the NHS to make sure they get any help they need.

Cllr Alan White, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

Alan White

“Staffordshire County Council’s priority remains to keep the vulnerable adults and children in our communities safe in the coming weeks – and people’s lives depend on following the right advice. “Many of the extremely vulnerable in Staffordshire will have someone able to help them by collecting shopping and medicines, but some won’t have and it’s essential they follow the advice in the letter and contact the NHS online or by phone.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Further details of who is classed as ‘extremely vulnerable’ are and what they need to do are available on the Department of Health website here.