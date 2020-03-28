Two Lichfield musicians have taken part in a collaborative show involving performers from around the world.

The Lockdown Orchestra was put together by Ben Morales Frost as a way for performers to keep playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

With their own concerts cancelled, Lichfield Sinfonia members Joanne Dodds and Elizabeth Tyler signed up for their performance.

“We took part because obviously our own rehearsals and upcoming concert have been cancelled due to the pandemic.” Elizabeth Tyler

The musicians from around the world performed Ben’s new piece Flight Fantastic.