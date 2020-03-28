Organisers of the annual Staffordshire Day celebrations say they hope people in Lichfield and Burntwood will showcase their community spirit.

The event on 1st May has gone online only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While changes to the programme have been made, organisers have opted to go online only to ensure the celebrations can continue.

Enjoy Staffordshire say they hope the event will provide a morale boost to residents during the lockdown period.

The new schedule will feature live performances and talks, as well as opportunities to get involved from home.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This will be our fifth Staffordshire Day – but because of coronavirus it will be very different and that’s why we’re taking our activities online and on social media. “They’ll include live music performances and poetry readings, history talks, quizzes, and as in previous years, our mug shot campaign. “As well as showing off the pride we all have in our county as we’ve done on previous days, this year we’ll also be recognising our amazing community spirit. “This includes promoting the resilience and kindness of local people, organisations and businesses, all making a real difference to people’s lives during the crisis. “I want everyone to join in, share the posts and show everyone how proud we all are of our great county and wonderful people.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Enjoy Staffordshire is encouraging anyone who would like to showcase their skills and entertain the county to email info@enjoystaffordshire.com.

Further details of this year’s Staffordshire Day programme can be found at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffordshireday.