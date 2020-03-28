An appeal to raise money for communities in Staffordshire affected by coronavirus has raised £100,000 in a week.

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire launched the COVID-19 fundraising drive in a bid to support vulnerable and isolated people across the county.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire said the money would go towards helping services which many residents across Lichfield and Burntwood might rely on.

“The more money donated, the more help can be given. “To reach £100,000 within one week is amazing, thanks to everyone who has given. The money will make a difference to so many people. “We are overwhelmed by the appeal pledges this week. It shows that people want to help the elderly and vulnerable in our communities. “Our job now is two-fold. To encourage more people to donate and make sure we target those most at need.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

People can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaign/StaffsCovid19. Organisations can apply for funding by calling 01785 339540.