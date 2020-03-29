A councillor is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to “step up” and help support vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staffordshire County Council has highlighted the plight of members of the community who need assistance with things such as washing, dressing and cooking meals.

The authority is now looking for more people to help out with tasks if needed to help reduce pressures on the NHS.

People who step up will receive training and support to carry out the tasks needed.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Thousands of people vulnerable residents rely on personal care in their homes, and their demand will increase as the Covid-19 pandemic continues across the country. “People are still receiving care, but we really need more carers to help them and be there if a person’s usual carer can’t. “Through our iCare campaign, we’re asking local people to sign up to provide personal care to people in need. “We want people to step up, step out of their comfort zone and help keep our people safe and well. “Those who sign up will be trained and supported every step of the way, so my plea to everyone is quite simple – can you go the extra mile to keep vulnerable people safe and well? They’re relying on us.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

People who are interested in helping out can visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/icare to get more information and sign up.