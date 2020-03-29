Shoppers and supermarkets in Lichfield and have been thanked for their support for a local food bank.

The facility in Lichfield put out an urgent call for donations after 200 people used the service in just three days last week.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Food Bank said there had been an “incredible” response.

“Thanks to everyone who has answered our urgent call for donations so far. “It’s incredible to see our community pull together when we are socially distant. “Particular thanks to Waitrose for its generosity and Lichfield Tesco fore a big donation of long-life milk.” Lichfield Food Bank spokesperson

Meanwhile, communities have also been coming together to support the food bank with a whip round for donations.