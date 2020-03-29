Work on a new outdoor gym in Lichfield has been completed – but people won’t be able to use it yet because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Shortbutts Lane facility features magnetic bells, a stretch station, balance unit, flex wheel, sit to stand station and an exercise bike.

The building work has now been completed, but due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the site will remain fenced off for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: