The efforts of teachers and childcare providers across Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus lockdown have been hailed by the county’s education chief.
Although schools and colleges have closed to most pupils, they have remained open for children of key workers.
Across Staffordshire, around 2% – around 2,500 youngsters – have been attending during the lockdown.
Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for learning and employability, said the county owed education and childcare workers a huge thank you for their efforts.
“Schools, colleges and pre-school childcare places are continuing to provide essential support to those who need it.
“Thanks to the dedication of the people who are making it possible, key workers can continue to support the NHS, emergency services and other frontline roles supporting critical services.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council
Government guidance is that places are restricted to the children of employees in key industries when they are working and vulnerable youngsters .
“Clearly this is an evolving situation and everyone has worked tremendously hard to get the new arrangements in place.
“We’re in regular contact with bus companies and food suppliers and we’re trying to maintain school crossing patrols where possible, so I’d thank them too for making this happen.
“Every worker we can keep supporting frontline services is a huge step in the right direction for Staffordshire’s fight against coronavirus.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council
Sorry, what are we thanking? People doing their jobs?
How about hailing the effort of thousands of parents who are trying to entertain, support and feed their children WHILST holding down a full time job.
I think we’re thanking a group of people who’s jobs are putting themselves at increased risk of catching COVID, many of whom are really worried about it.
Darryl what’s happened to you? You’re not usually so negative.
These are exceptional circumstances. Naturally people respond accordingly. There are so many situations totally beyond our experience and it is difficult to adjust. The unknown regarding the length of time and the final outcome is very uncomfortable for all.
I am grateful for all those helping us in the health service. At time of greatest need they have to step up to the plate. Many others are giving unheralded help and, as always, display an altruistic presence behind the scenes.
It will end. Hopefully, in a few months this will be just a dreadful memory. Hang on in there and, to all doing their bit both at home and in the community, just THANKS.
It would be nice if the honours list really recognised the true hero’s both now and in the future.
