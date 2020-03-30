The efforts of teachers and childcare providers across Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus lockdown have been hailed by the county’s education chief.

Although schools and colleges have closed to most pupils, they have remained open for children of key workers.

Across Staffordshire, around 2% – around 2,500 youngsters – have been attending during the lockdown.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for learning and employability, said the county owed education and childcare workers a huge thank you for their efforts.

“Schools, colleges and pre-school childcare places are continuing to provide essential support to those who need it. “Thanks to the dedication of the people who are making it possible, key workers can continue to support the NHS, emergency services and other frontline roles supporting critical services.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Government guidance is that places are restricted to the children of employees in key industries when they are working and vulnerable youngsters .