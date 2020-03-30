Lichfield City FC have appointed a new permanent manager.

Former Atherstone Town boss Ivor Green will take over the reigns at Brownsfield Park following the departure of Jamie Hawkins.

Green enjoyed success with the Adders as he guided them to three cup victories during his time in charge.

A Lichfield City spokesperson said:

“Everyone involved with Lichfield City would like to welcome Ivor to the club. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Scott Cooper and Darren Walkeden for taking over for a short spell when Jamie Hawkins left the club.” Lichfield City FC spokesperson

Green may have to wait some time to take charge of his new side, with the decision made to cancel the current Midland Football League season.