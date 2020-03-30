Passengers using train services from Lichfield are being urged to use non-cash payments in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.
London Northwestern Railway – which operates West Coast Main Line services from Lichfield Trent Valley – said ticket offices were only accepting cash as a last resort.
It is urging passengers to use online or contactless options instead.
Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:
“Although Government advice means trains are currently off-limits for most people, the railway remains open for key workers and others making essential journeys such as medical appointments.
“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our top priority, which is why from today we are only accepting cash as the payment method of last resort.
“We are also encouraging passengers to follow social distancing guidance and remain two metres apart as much as possible, including at stations and on trains.”Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway