People with empty properties in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to offer accommodation to homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hoteliers, AirBnB owners and those owning a second home are among those being asked to open their doors.

Lichfield District Council says it is vital that rough sleepers and the homeless are put into suitable accommodation in case they need to self-isolate.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, said:

“While we have currently offered accommodation to all the rough sleepers and homeless in the district we still need to have reserves, especially during this crisis. “It is so important that everyone has the space to self-isolate, and this is near impossible for anyone who is sleeping rough. “We are particularly looking for city centre based accommodation, but all offers will be gratefully received. “All of us need to pull together, so we can provide the care and support that is needed in this time of crisis. “A big thank you to anyone who has already come forward and offered their help. We really hope to see others do the same in the coming days.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The council will work with people to find accommodation that is suitable, as well as ensuring food and support needs are met.

All businesses and individuals who provide emergency accommodation will be compensated, and the council hopes it will help businesses that have seen a reduction in demand because of the virus.

For more information and to contact Lichfield District Council’s housing team, email housing@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308711.