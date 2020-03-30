Staffordshire’s police chief has told officers that coronavirus will be “an exceptional test” for the them.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan made his comments in an open letter to members of the force.

Officers have been granted powers by the Government as it bids to halt the spread of COVID-19.

These include dispersing gatherings of more than two people who are not from the same household.

Ch Cons Morgan said that while officers needed to be “positive” when dealing with residents flouting the guidelines during the lockdown period.

“Policing has been given the most far reaching powers to curtail people’s lives at a time when we know that communities are scared, anxious and looking for certainty. “I am confident that the vast majority of people will take the directions issued by Government very seriously and comply with the instructions, and communities will by and large police themselves. “Officers will be positive in approaching this minority and engaging with them to help them to understand what the new rules mean and how to follow them. “But some will be choosing to do their own thing. “And I want to be clear – with those who refuse to comply we will be enforcing not asking. “The stakes are too high and we’ll be too busy to invest disproportionate time persuading pubs that decide to have a ‘lock in’ to do the right thing or on people who decide to congregate in a misguided community event. “I am confident that the public will be by our side as we work in their interest to keep all of us as safe as possible.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

“If we don’t limit the contact between people the NHS will be overwhelmed”

Like all organisations, Staffordshire Police will also be dealing with the impact on its own workforce as coronavirus and self-isolation measures strike.

And Ch Cons Morgan said it was important that everyone heeded the guidance offered by the Government.