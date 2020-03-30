With large sections of society going into ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

In this strange new world, one day seems to blend into another.

British Summertime has arrived and I’ve changed all the clocks, but time seems to have slowed down.

I woke up this morning sure – for a moment – it was Sunday.

It’s also very quiet. The road I live in is never that busy, but a passing car is a rarity now.

There are a few regulars walking the dog and the occasional infant in a buggy, pushed by a mum on her mobile – because some things never change. The odd jogger pads the pavement.

I can’t remember the last time I saw a plane in the sky – or even a contrail.

It’s all rather restful, until I hear a man on the radio warning that ‘this is the calm before the storm’.

The virus is far from under control and they’re building huge field hospitals in the cities.

With all this in mind, it hardly matters what time it is in this house or that I really fancy an omelette for lunch and that I used the last egg in the fridge three days ago.